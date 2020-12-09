SPI International’s ‘My Dad’s Christmas Date’ Debuts On FilmBox Channels

SPI International will launch its co-production My Dad’s Christmas Date on FilmBox Premium and additional channels across multiple territories.

Co-produced with MSR Media, Goldfinch, and Highfield Grange Studios, My Dad’s Christmas Date stars Jeremy Piven as single dad, David, who lives with his teenage daughter, Jules, in York. Two years after the death of her mother, Jules signs her father up for multiple dating platforms to find him a girlfriend.

The holiday-themed romantic comedy will premiere in December on FilmBox Premium in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Czechia and Slovakia, and Ex-Yugo. It will appear on FilmBox in the Middle East, Russia, and the Baltics. In addition, the film will be available on FilmBox Extra in Bulgaria.

My Dad’s Christmas Date will also be available through Film1 in the Netherlands. It will release on Film1 Premiere on December 12, 2020, with on-demand access to follow.

Loni Farhi, president of SPI International, remarked, “We launched SPI International’s production arm last year and we are working at full speed on our various exciting co-productions together with our dear friend Philippe Martinez. We are delighted to share the heartwarming story of David and Jules with a global audience of millions at a time when we all need to be reminded of what matters the most in life: hope, family and love.”