Series Mania Announces Call For UGC Writers Campus Applications

Series Mania announced the call for applications for the UGC Writers Campus by Series Mania.

The fourth edition of the UGC Writers Campus will welcome 20 emerging TV drama writers to take part in workshops and master classes. To be held from May 27-June 3, 2021, the week-long writing initiative will allow the participating writers to immerse themselves in an environment dedicated to their work and gain access to tutors, mentors, and industry leaders.

From June 1-June 3, the emerging writers will also be able to pitch their projects as part of the Series Mania Forum.

Laurence Herszberg (pictured), founder and general director of Series Mania, and Brigitte Maccioni, deputy managing director of UGC, stated, “Today, we see an increasing demand from the industry toward screenwriters. In this context, Series Mania, with the UGC Writers Campus, is honored to support and strengthen an international network of young writers who are able to offer high quality projects, while at the same time working together for the future of our audiovisual industry. The stories to come will certainly be local, but thus more open to co-production opportunities.”