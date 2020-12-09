Rose d’Or Presents 2020 Award Winners

The 2020 Rose d’Or Awards celebrated this year’s winning programs today during a virtual ceremony hosted by Nish Kumar.

Among the honored programs, ViacomCBS International Studios’ Victoria Small received the award in the Soap or Telenovela category. Netflix’s Sex Education series won in the category for Comedy Drama and Sitcom. In the Comedy category, Woke won the award. Meanwhile, Babylon Berlin was recognized in the Drama category.

This year’s awards also included the new category Innovation In The Time of COVID, with the award going to Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special.

In addition, the Lifetime Achievement Award went to Sir David Attenborough for his 60-year career in natural history programming.