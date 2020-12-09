NATPE V-Front Session Explores MVPDs In World Market

NATPE unveiled its new initiative looking at the role of MVPDs in the global content distribution ecosystem with a new V-Fronts Session on December 15, 2020.

“Content Distribution on a Global Scale: MVPD’s and the Worldwide Content Market” explores the future of the industry’s global MVPD content sector. Hosted by TV5MONDE USA, the one-hour virtual event will feature Horowitz Research president Howard Horowitz as moderator. Panelists include Verizon Consumer Group chief content officer Erin McPherson, Liberty Latin America VP chief programming officer Stephane David, and Virgin Media, Liberty Global head of Programming David Bouchier.

NATPE will also present MVPD-focused keynotes and panel sessions during the NATPE Virtual Miami conference programming. In addition, the organization will form a MVPD committee.

JP Bommel, CEO and president of NATPE, said, “Our goal at NATPE is to continue to advance the content conversation. While evolving rapidly, the relationship between content producers, rights-holders, and networks with MVPD buyers is more important today than ever. MVPDs remain a key conduit for delivering content to homes and screens everywhere.”