DISCOP Organizes Content Market In Rwanda

Basic Lead, the organizers of the DISCOP content markets, announced that its next physical event will take place in Kigali, Rwanda.

DISCOP Kigali will take place at the Kigali Convention Center from August 24-26, 2021. The three-day content market will welcome 60 international vending companies and more than 250 key players in Africa’s entertainment, media, advertising, and sports industries. The event will also feature webcasts to spotlight the development and monetization of sports business on the continent.

Patrick Zuchowicki, general manager of Basic Lead, commented, “In the last five months, our team has attended over a dozen virtual events to analyze how remote engagement compares to the real thing. Our opinion? Once mass vaccination takes place, physical markets will return in full force!”

Francoise Lazard, brand development manager at DISCOP, added, “Turmoil is engulfing the sports business. The pandemic created supply and demand shocks, highlighting the critical importance of Africa. With the world’s youngest population, the African sports marketplace is ripe, already attracting much global attention.”