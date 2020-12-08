Up The Ladder: Kanal D International

Kanal D International (KDI), the global business arm of Demirören Media, brought on Burcak Coskundeniz for the role of traffic and product manager.

Coskundeniz will be responsible for the operations behind KDI broadcasts and content. His duties include leading the implementation, managing processes, coordinating and providing support for broadcast traffic related to the programming distribution. He previously served as an acquisition executive at Kanal D for 10 years, and he held various positions for 15 years at Demirören Media.

Kerim Emrah Turna, executive director of Kanal D International, said, “Kanal D International continues to grow in both distribution & linear TV businesses. With Burçak’s deep knowledge of content and production experience, we will continue to provide excellence to our clients.”