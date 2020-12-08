Pluto TV Expands Into Brazil

ViacomCBS Networks International announced the official launch of Pluto TV in Brazil.

With a global audience of nearly 36 million monthly users, Pluto TV is available to Brazilian audiences with a strong line-up of curated linear channels and content from major international media partners. In Brazil, the free streaming television service currently offers 27 channels, including three Pop-Up channels for year-end and Christmas festivities.

Next week, Pluto TV Brazil will also add three new channels and will have over 60 channels by the end of 2021.

Kelly Day, president of Streaming, ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI), stated, “VCNI remains focused on bringing our world-class streaming services to markets around the world. Earlier this year, we launched Pluto TV in Latin America and as we continue to build on its success in the region, we fully expect Pluto TV to become a powerhouse streaming entertainment offering in Brazil, where there is already tremendous appetite from audiences for ad-supported premium television.”

JC Acosta, president of ViacomCBS International Studios & Networks Americas, added, “We are excited to expand Pluto TV to Brazil after our successful launch earlier this year in the rest of Latin America. This accomplishment is a testament to the tremendous teamwork and our shared commitment to accelerate our digital and streaming businesses.”