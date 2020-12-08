Norman Brett 1947-2020

“The box was lost on its way to the Monte Carlo TV Market. Who do I call?” That was the cry from a frazzled content distributor, when “content” was still called “programming.” Well, to call Norman of Media Freight was the typical answer, and unfazed, like magic, Norman would make the box appear. On December 3, 2020, Norman Patrick Brett passed away in Shepperton, England, from COVID-19 after three weeks in the hospital. He was 74 years old.

Norman was born on October 4, 1947. He lived in Shepperton, but was from Southall, West London, often called Little Punjab, or Little India.

In 1983, Norman founded Media Freight, a small shipping company that specialized in transporting material to build stands at TV and film trade shows, which in 1991 became the much-expanded Media World Logistics. The company had offices at Heathrow Airport and in Los Angeles, and also offered storage and stand building. He sold the company to Richard Clark and retired in 2007.

He leaves behind his son Michael, a daughter Jade, grandchildren Otis and Tessa, and his ex-wife Donna Creswell, former VP International Sales at Warner Bros. Entertainment.

Pictured: Norman in the middle, between his daughter Jade and son Michael.