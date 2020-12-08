ATF Unveils 2021 Dates

Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) confirmed that the next editions of ATF and ScreenSingapore are scheduled to return from December 1-3, 2021.

Recently, the market wrapped up the first week of its digital edition, ATF Online+, with 2,320 attendees from 60 countries and regions. The online platform kicked off with an opening ceremony at the hybrid broadcast studio in the Marina Bay Sands, in Singapore on December 1. The market saw 1,215 companies participating, with 4,156 programs showcased online. As part of the conference sessions, 141 industry experts delivered talks. In addition, over 15,500 meetings were arranged across the first four days.

ATF Online+ will be available on-demand through February 28, 2021.

Yeow Hui Leng, group project director of ATF, commented, “We invited the industry to join our discussions on ‘Prelude to 2021,’ the theme for ATF Online+ 2020. We are encouraged by the industry’s response, which shows the eagerness to engage towards a positive 2021. It also underscores the trust they placed on ATF to partner them to deliver the right leads and platform to continue doing so.”