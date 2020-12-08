A+E Networks International Inks Deals For TV Movies And More

A+E Networks International scored a slew of deals with international broadcasters for titles from its extensive TV movie library as well as its scripted co-productions.

Among the new deals, NENT Group picked up several Lifetime holiday movies for its Nordic territories. Belgrade’s United Media secured a movie package for their channels in the Balkans.

Joyn, the joint streaming platform from SevenOne Entertainment Group and Discovery, will make available Flowers in the Attic and Finding Mrs. Claus to its viewers in German-speaking Europe.

Meanwhile, for Latin America, over 70 movies were collectively licensed by Megavision, Univision, and UCV Media+.

In addition to deals for the company’s TV movie catalog, A+E scored a deal with NRK Norway for Miss Scarlet and the Duke and Hernán. Greece’s ERT also acquired Miss Scarlet in a deal that covered Project Blue Book.

Finally, Serbia United Media picked up Project Blue Book and Hernán.

Steve MacDonald, president of Global Content Sales and International, A+E Networks, said, “During a time when so many broadcasters and streamers are in need of ratings proven content to fill gaps in their schedules, we’re thrilled that our new and returning clients have turned to A+E Networks for our world-class movies, our co-productions, and our other premium IP.”

He continued, “We are well poised and couldn’t be prouder of our exceptional new catalog which has over 850 hours of fresh premium content. I am even prouder of the response and demand our premium content has received and continues to receive from our partners.”