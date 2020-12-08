Acorn TV And TVNZ Commission ‘Under the Vines’

Acorn TV and TVNZ ordered Under the Vines with Acorn Media Enterprises.

From Libertine Pictures and EQ Media Group, Under the Vines will star Rebecca Gibney (pictured) and Charles Edwards as two city slickers who inherit a failing vineyard in rural New Zealand. The ensemble cast includes Dean O’Gorman, Sara Wiseman, John Bach, and Matt Whelan, among others. The New Zealand romantic comedy will start production in early February 2021.

Acorn TV secured all worldwide rights, with the exception of TVNZ in New Zealand. Under the Vines will premiere on the AMC Networks streaming service in 2021 across the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Australia, Spain, and Portugal, among other territories. The Acorn TV world premiere will be followed by the New Zealand premiere on TVNZ.

Catherine Mackin, managing director of Acorn Media Enterprises, remarked, “Acorn Media Enterprises is thrilled to work with TVNZ, Libertine Pictures and EQ Media Group to commission a fun romantic comedy in picturesque New Zealand. Featuring an incredible cast led by Rebecca Gibney and Charles Edwards, Under the Vines is sure to entice Acorn TV subscribers around the world.”