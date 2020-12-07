ViacomCBS Global Distribution Brings ‘The Stand’ To 100+ Markets

ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group scored licensing deals for the event series The Stand for more than 100 markets worldwide.

Based on Stephen King’s bestselling novel, the nine-part limited series has been picked up by major platforms across the globe. Starzplay acquired the series for Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latin America, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, and the U.K. HBO Portugal licensed the series, as did HBO Nordic for Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden.

Additional platforms include M-NET for Africa, Cosmote TV for Greece, Síminn for Iceland, Wavve and Tcast Co. for Korea, Amediateka for Russia, yes for Israel, and Viacom18’s Voot Select for India.

Produced by CBS Studios, The Stand presents a world embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of the world rests with 108-year-old Mother Abagail, played by Whoopi Goldberg, and a few other survivors. Alexander Skarsgard stars as Randall Flagg, the Dark Man, who holds unspeakable powers. The series will be available on CBS All Access in the U.S. starting December 17, 2020.

Dan Cohen, president of ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, said, “We are excited to bring this new much-anticipated limited series to audiences around the globe. The exceptional creative team behind The Stand and the incredibly talented cast have created the latest high-quality premium content for which ViacomCBS is known.”