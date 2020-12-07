Up The Ladder: LEONINE Studios

LEONINE Studios brought on Patrick Phelan as director of World Sales.

Reporting to Christiane Goldberg, SVP of License Sales, Phelan will be responsible for all international sales activities of the company’s licensing unit. He previously served as director of Sales Liaison at NBCUniversal, and he has held positions at Sky Vision, Sonar Entertainment, and Tandem Communications/Studiocanal, among other companies.

Goldberg commented, “With Patrick Phelan, we are pleased to welcome a colleague with such outstanding international market experience to our team. With him we will further expand our international presence in the licensing business and thus contribute to the further successful internationalization of LEONINE Studios.”

Phelan added, “The prospect of being part of the dynamic growth story of LEONINE Studios is highly exciting for me. LEONINE Studios stands for premium content and has a number of great projects in the pipeline that are highly attractive for the international market. I am very much looking forward to contributing to the success of this new content with my experience and networks.”