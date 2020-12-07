SPI’s Timeless Dizi Channel Launches In Switzerland

SPI/FilmBox partnered with Swiss telecommunications provider SALT to roll out SPI’s Timeless Dizi Channel in Switzerland.

Timeless Dizi Channel premiered in April 2019 and it currently reaches 25 million households worldwide, with recent launches in Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East. The Turkish drama channel offers more than 600 hours of fresh content, including Endless Love, Stiletto Vendetta, and Karadayi. The channel will also present three exclusive series to international screens: Moms and Mothers, Five Brothers, and The 8th Day.

SALT also offers four other channels from SPI’s channel portfolio, including Gametoon, FightBox, Fast&FunBox, and FunBox UHD. As of December 1, 2020, the Turkish drama channel is available to viewers with the primary basic package.

Georgina Twiss, MD of Western Europe and Africa, commented, “Turkish series or Dizi has quickly become a genre of its own, achieving remarkable success globally over the last 10 years big stories that cross boundaries, popular actors, and beautiful landmarks. It is our great pleasure to bring these sweeping epics to Switzerland with Timeless Dizi Channel and to introduce the gripping world of Turkish drama to the Swiss audience via our longtime partners SALT.”