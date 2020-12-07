J2911 Media To Distribute ‘Rescate Tactico’

J2911 Media closed an exclusive worldwide agreement with Africam Safari to distribute Rescate Tactico: El Desafio (Tactical Rescue: The Challenge).

Rescate Tactico is a brand-new competition series focused on wildlife preservation. The Mexican series challenges contestants who have a passion for wildlife preservation as they train to become rangers.

Located in Puebla, Mexico, Africam Safari is a free-roaming conservation park that is home to more than 5,000 wild animals. The company has created content for multiple platforms, including Discovery Channel, NatGeo, and Televisa.