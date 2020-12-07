J2911 Media closed an exclusive worldwide agreement with Africam Safari to distribute Rescate Tactico: El Desafio (Tactical Rescue: The Challenge).
Rescate Tactico is a brand-new competition series focused on wildlife preservation. The Mexican series challenges contestants who have a passion for wildlife preservation as they train to become rangers.
Located in Puebla, Mexico, Africam Safari is a free-roaming conservation park that is home to more than 5,000 wild animals. The company has created content for multiple platforms, including Discovery Channel, NatGeo, and Televisa.
Please follow and like us:
Leave A Comment