Abacus Media Rights Acquires ‘Last Man Standing’ Doc

Abacus Media Rights (AMR) scored the international distribution rights, excluding free TV in the U.K., to Last Man Standing: Suge Knight and the Murders of Biggie & Tupac.

Coming from South Central Project Limited for the BBC, Last Man Standing looks at the life of Suge Knight, the former CEO of the iconic rap music label Death Row Records, who was sentenced to 28 years imprisonment for manslaughter and other violent crimes. Directed by Nick Broomfield, the documentary will be due for completion in January 2021.

Jonathan Ford, managing director at AMR, remarked, “This is yet another superb, cutting-edge documentary feature from Nick Broomfield which we are extremely pleased to represent on the global market. Since Suge commenced his 28-year sentence, questions have been raised regarding the involvement of the LAPD in these murders. This uncompromising film comes up with new, eye-opening evidence regarding the case and reveals how the police force in LA and the city’s infamous street gangs are interlaced.”