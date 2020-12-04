Warner Bros. To Roll Out 2021 Theatrical Slate On HBO Max

Warner Bros. Picture Group announced its plans to make its 2021 film slate available theatrically worldwide and on its HBO Max streaming platform in the U.S.

The new hybrid distribution model from Warner Bros. comes out as a strategic response to the ongoing global pandemic. The distribution model adds a one-month access period on HBO Max for the film slate to go alongside a concurrent domestic release schedule. Afterwards, each film will leave the platform and continue theatrically in the U.S. and in international territories.

Ann Sarnoff, chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, stated, “We’re living in unprecedented times which call for creative solutions, including this new initiative for the Warner Bros. Pictures Group. No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do. We know new content is the lifeblood of theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theaters in the U.S. will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021.”

She continued, “With this unique one-year plan, we can support our partners in exhibition with a steady pipeline of world-class films, while also giving moviegoers who may not have access to theaters or aren’t quite ready to go back to the movies the chance to see our amazing 2021 films. We see it as a win-win for film lovers and exhibitors, and we’re extremely grateful to our filmmaking partners for working with us on this innovative response to these circumstances.”