Up The Ladder: Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International promoted Michael Jaffa to chief operating officer.

Jaffa joined the company in 2018 and most recently served as general counsel and senior vice president of Business Affairs. In his new post, he will oversee the business operations of the production, consumer products, global distribution, as well as legal, human resources, and diversity divisions. While retaining his responsibilities as general counsel, he will also continue to oversee the business and legal operations of the digital channels Kartoon Channel! and Kartoon Classroom!

Andy Heyward, chairman and CEO of Genius Brands, commented, “Since joining Genius Brands in 2018, Mike has been a tireless leader in driving the business forward as we lay the foundations for the next great kids company.”

Jaffa added, “I am honored to take on this expanded role and look forward to working together with Andy, my management colleagues, our dedicated employees, and all of the departments across our business to continue our transformation to one of the foremost producers and distributor of enduring first-class content for kids and their families.”