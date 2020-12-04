TV France Int’l Members Head Online For WCSFP

TV France International confirmed that 17 of its member companies will participate in the World Congress of Science and Factual Producers (WCSFP).

WCSFP will explore contemporary subjects, from the pandemic to climate change. With more than 500 companies from around the world attending, the entirely virtual event will take place from December 8-10, 2020. Participating TVFI companies include Another Planet, INA, LS Distribution, and ZED, among others.

Sarah Hemar, executive director of TV France International, remarked, “The WCSFP gives us a new opportunity to support French documentaries abroad. After spotlighting the genre at the Rendez-Vous [email protected] 2020, which for the first time had 15 pitching sessions and the first roundtable dedicated to commissioning editors, we are happy to have a delegation of 17 of our members, including world specialists in documentaries, at this event.”