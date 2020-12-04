MTV Entertainment Commits $250 Million Toward BIPOC And Women-Owned Prodcos

MTV Entertainment Group pledged $250 million over the next three years to support the growth and creation of BIPOC- and women-owned production companies. The entertainment company will supply funding, production infrastructure, as well as services and staff.

Executive producers Lashan Browning and Adam Gonzalez will lead this initiative. The entertainment group previously brought them on to produce and create unscripted content. Browning and Gonzalez will also form their own third-party production ventures through an equity investment by MTV.

Nina L. Diaz, president of Content and chief creative officer, commented, “As a former showrunner, this endeavor is something very close to my heart. Having come up on the production side where this kind of pipeline didn’t exist, it is a great privilege to help launch a new generation of creative powerhouses into production ownership.”