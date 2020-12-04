‘Das Boot’ S3 Starts Production In Prague

The third season of Sky original series Das Boot began production in Prague.

Produced by Bavaria Fiction, the new season revolves around the fortunes of a young U-boat crew as they enter the Battle of the Atlantic, are hunted by an obsessed navy commander, then sent on a dangerous mission to the Southern Hemisphere. Meanwhile, in Lisbon, a plot emerges to steal plundered gold. A third storyline set in Northern Germany will interweave with the other strands for the series finale.

New cast members such as Ray Stevenson and Ernst Stötner will join the acclaimed returning actors, including Tom Wlaschiha, Franz Dinda, and Rick Okon, among others.

Marcus Ammon, director of Original Productions Sky Deutschland, commented, “After the great success of the first two seasons, we are looking forward to Das Boot setting sail for the third time. In addition to the breathtaking storyline about the submarine warfare, two new storylines emerge onshore with a dazzling new cast.”

Moritz Polter, executive producer at Bavaria Fiction, added, “Together with our partners at Sky Studios, we are thrilled to once again be setting off on a brand-new journey with Das Boot. Our head writers Colin Teevan and Tony Saint, directors Hans Steinbichler and Dennis Gansel and our exceptional cast have raised the bar even higher for season 3.”