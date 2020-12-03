VIS Announces New Series On Designer Cristóbal Balenciaga

ViacomCBS International Studios will develop a new scripted series depicting the life of famed Spanish designer, Cristóbal Balenciaga.

The new series will be the first made-for-TV series to portray the life of one of the most influential fashion designers. Balenciaga was born in a small fishing village in northern Spain, and he established his first fashion house at the age of 22. In the 1950s, he showed off designs that were considered radical at the time.

Director James Kent is attached to the project, as well as writers Rebecca Pollock and Kas Graham. Braven Films’ Frida Torresblanco will serve as executive producer.

Torresblanco commented, “I have long admired the genius of the greatest Spanish fashion designer in history. After discovering Balenciaga’s influences this triggered the implacable need to capture the life of a brave artist who intensely and relentlessly lived for his love of an aristocrat, a handsome gentleman whose life was threatened by the dangerous times he lived in. He liberated women who were restricted in their corsets, by creating a timeless, provocative and avant-garde way to live that continues to influence future generations. I couldn’t be prouder to have the support of ViacomCBS International Studios and our incredibly talented team of writers and director for this inspiring project.”