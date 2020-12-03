Sky Commissions Woodcut Media For ‘Paranormal Captured’ Holiday Special

Sky commissioned Woodcut Media to produce a Christmas special for the factual series Paranormal Captured.

Paranormal Captured: The Dead of Winter will cover an array of winter-themed clips, from shadowy forms caught on Christmas Day CCTV to recent Cryptozoology captured on film. Executive producers include Woodcut Media’s Sarah Freethy and Derren Lawford. Woodcut International will handle distribution.

The special will premiere on Pick on December 22, 2020.

Sarah Freethy, executive producer at Woodcut Media, commented, “We are delighted to be creating this unique special for Pick which comes hot off the heels of our successful series. Paranormal investigators can usually be unflinching when it comes to the exploration of the supernatural, but the Bodmin experiences push them to the edge! We have also uncovered some remarkable and inexplicable footage caught on camera, that will leave viewers speechless.”