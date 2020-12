Kanal D Airs New Family Comedy ‘The Good Father’

Kanal D will premiere its newest family comedy The Good Father (Iyi Aile Babas) today during in its primetime programming block.

Produced by Sürec Film, The Good Father portrays a devoted man as he attempts to make peace between his mother and his wife. The ensemble cast features Çağlar Çorumlu, Şebnem Bozoklu and Melek Baykal, among others.

The network’s distribution arm, Kanal D International, will deliver the series around the world.