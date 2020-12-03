ComediHa! Acquires Film And TV Franchise ‘The Boys’

ComediHa! signed an acquisition deal with Melenny Productions for The Boys.

A success story for over 15 years in Quebec, The Boys franchise includes five movies and five television series. The sports comedy revolves around the friendship between a team of amateur hockey players who come from different walks of life. During its run on public broadcaster Radio Canada, the series earned a 38 percent market share.

ComediHa! will also create a new feature film for 2022 as part of the 25th anniversary of the franchise. International adaptations in France and the U.S. are also under consideration.

Sylvain Parent-Bédard, president and CEO at ComediHa!, remarked, “It’s a real pleasure and honor for the company to acquire this popular franchise! The Boys has been conquering the hearts of Quebecers for several generations and a whole new chapter is now in store for the brand! The 25th anniversary will allow us to continue this great adventure, which we hope to take across borders and reach new audiences, in addition to satisfying its loyal fans.”