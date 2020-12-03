Cannes’ Carlton Hotel Closes For Renovation

The owner of the iconic Carlton Hotel in Cannes, the Qatar-based Katara Hospitality, has taken the slow down caused by the pandemic and, since last September, closed the hotel for renovations until May 2023. It will reopen in time for the Cannes Film Festival.

The U.S. $303 million renovations were planned 10 years ago in view of the decaying condition of the hotel, no longer fit for a five-star status. Because of the complete closure the works will take up to 26 months, instead of the 36 months required by a partial closure of its 343 rooms.