Up The Ladder: Quintus Studios

Quintus Studios brought on two new executives.

Anouk van Dijk (pictured) has been appointed head of Sales and Co-Productions. She will oversee the the growth of the company’s linear sales and co-production opportunities. She previously served as global head of Sales at Zoomin and Sales director at Off The Fence.

Luiza Mitteldorf joined the company as Digital Program Strategy manager. She will be responsible for the expansion of the company’s channel business with other social platforms, such as Facebook Watch and Tik Tok. She recently served as Digital Marketing strategist for Star Entertainment and Philophon.

Gerrit Kemming, founder and managing director, stated, “We are honored that high performers Anouk and Luiza have joined the Quintus team. Having them on board enables us to continue to grow – by expanding our legacy distribution business, by combining the legacy with our VOD business and by diversifying the VOD business onto further platforms. Disruptive markets yield potential for new exciting opportunities and we are now well set to explore some of them.”