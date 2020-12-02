SPI International Signs Content Deal With Earth Touch

SPI International acquired the worldwide distribution rights to a package of documentaries from Earth Touch.

SPI International secured all worldwide TV and VoD non-exclusive rights to 34 documentaries for broadcast on DocuBox and the company’s other linear and digital assets. The package deal amounts to nearly 80 hours of programming, including nature and wildlife documentaries and travel-themed content. Titles include Deep Blue Dive, Black Mamba: Kiss of Death, Marco Polo: A Very Modern Journey, and Most Intriguing Safari Destinations.

Revi Benshoshan, director of Acquisitions at SPI International, “We are delighted to collaborate with Earth Touch, a company that shares our passion for providing audiences with high-quality content produced via state-of-the-art technologies. This new slate of programming from Earth Touch will be a great addition to our library, especially to DocuBox’s rich collection of fascinating documentary and factual series that explores different cultures and the wonders of our world.”