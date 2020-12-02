‘Sissi the Young Empress’ S3 Goes To Poland And Switzerland

Mondo TV scored sales for the third season of Sissi the Young Empress with leading broadcasters in Switzerland and Poland.

Switzerland’s RSI will show the new season of Sissi the Young Empress on the weekend children’s block Colazione con Peo on RSI LA 1 in 2021. Meanwhile, Polish broadcaster TVP acquired the season for TVP ABC, the network’s children’s channel.

Chinese distributor Jetsen Huashi also picked up rights for the series on digital media platforms.

The third season had its worldwide premiere in January 2020 on Cartoonito in Italy. Based on a real historical figure, Sissi the Young Empress tells the story of a charming young empress who captured the public imagination well beyond her Austrian homeland. The first two seasons of the show have seen success in more than 40 countries.

Alessandro Venturi, International Sales manager at Mondo TV, commented, “Sissi continues to build a strong following in multiple territories and the new format and content have been a major boost to its continuing popularity. The third series of Sissi the Young Empress has already made big inroads into a number of markets and we are delighted to be able to announce the signing of these important partnerships with the best partners in their fields. And we have additional deals in the pipeline that we can’t wait to announce!”