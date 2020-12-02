NATPE Miami: Seagulls’ Cooing Calls

NATPE Miami has sent out its seagulls as a reminder that the market, which will be virtual this year, is around the corner.

The industry might not have turned the corner as far as the pandemic is concerned, but, as the December Issue of VideoAge can attest, participants are definitely looking forward to the gathering. For the occasion, VideoAge is preparing two editions: its traditional Monthly (NATPE Miami) Issue and a special “2020: A Year in Review” pre-market edition, covering the distribution sector’s major events from the last 12 months.