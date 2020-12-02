Cisneros Partners With Jason Silva For ‘The Science Of’

Cisneros Media and Playmakers Entertainment teamed up with Jason Silva to create The Science Of.

Hosted by Silva, the 10-episode format looks at the science behind what makes up our daily lives in order to unlock secrets hiding in plain sight. The show will consider topics such as food, intelligence, sex, music, and other subjects in daily life. Silva will also serve as associate producer.

Silva commented, “The Science Of… is an invitation to look beyond the veil of everyday perception, to look beyond the trappings of habit and crack ourselves open. It’s a show about the sheer miraculousness of existence and the ravishing scientific insights that reveal the world to us in new ways. I’m so thrilled to be a part of this project.”

Ailing Zubizarreta, VP of Development & Creative at Cisneros Media, said, “The creative partnership between Cisneros Media, Playmakers and Jason Silva is a true testament to the alchemy surrounding The Science Of. We are living through an unprecedented historical time that has pushed us to question the human experience like never before in modern history. Leaving us to be more open, receptive and sensible to all that makes up our existence. The Science Of will answer in an intuitive and dynamic way our innermost questions about the science of our lives.”