All3media International Sends ‘The Cube’ To Network 10

All3media International and ITV Studios Australia closed a format deal with Network 10 for The Cube.

Originally created by Objective Media Group for ITV in the U.K., The Cube places contestants in an enclosed cube to attempt seemingly simple tasks, from throwing and catching to memorizing and balancing. ITV Studios Australia will produce a local version of the gameshow for broadcast on Network 10 and WIN Network in early 2021. Australian TV and radio presenter Andy Lee will host the local version.

The Cube will also appear in the U.S. as a 10-episode series with Dwayne Wade from WarnerMedia.

Sabrina Duguet, EVP APAC at All3media International, said “We are delighted that Network 10, a great home for TV entertainment, has commissioned The Cube. The show – originally produced by Objective Media Group for ITV has proven its credentials in finding family viewers across several years, in several countries.”

Daniel Monaghan, head of Programming at 10 ViacomCBS, added, “Andy Lee is one of the most popular and talented comedians in Australia, and we are thrilled he will host this brilliant series.The Cube has been a huge success in the UK for years, and to bring this edge-of-your-seat game show to Australia for a local prime time version, with Andy Lee no less, is a fantastic addition to our 2021 schedule.”