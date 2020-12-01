December Content Highlights: TV France International

TV France International promotes French audio-visual programming around the world and brings together a whole range of audio-visual program exporters.

The French organization facilitates sales and co-production opportunities by organizing its own events and also through its presence at key events in the sector around the world. It also carries out constant monitoring of international markets, keeps its members informed and federates their actions.

At ATF Online+, TV France will present a showcase titled “Globally Appealing, Quintessentially French.” Sarah Hemar, executive director of TVFI, will speak to the organization’s mission. Hemar will be joined by four executives from the organization’s member companies, who will highlight new programs available for sale and projects for co-production.

