December Content Highlights: Multicom Entertainment Group

Multicom Entertainment Group offers quality feature film, television programming, and channels in its content portfolio.

New Orleans Live presents productions that give incredible musical artists the best opportunity to shine while introducing New Orleans music and culture to viewers around the world.

Drama series The Trials of Rosie O’Neill finds Fiona “Rosie” O’Neill leaving her lucrative Beverly Hills law practice to become a L.A. public defender. As she navigates her new career, she comes across cases that break her heart, boil her blood, and make her question what is truly right and wrong.

Cagney and Lacey are back and better than ever in Cagney & Lacey Reunited!, a package of four made-for-TV movies. Christine Cagney, now working at the District Attorney’s office, and Mary Beth Lacey, now retired from the police force, must team up to solve classic cases the way only they can.

The Amityville Horror Collection features beautiful 4K restorations of four Amityville Horror films to audiences for the first time since their release. Amityville: A New Generation, Amityville: The Evil Escapes, Amityville: It’s About Time, and Amityville: Dollhouse (pictured) have been fully restored from their original 35mm.

TheArchive channel streams rare, retro, and restored 4K films and TV. Lovers of story and silver screen fun have access to timeless series, a killer horror library, and music bios, with titles featuring Reese Witherspoon, Orson Welles, Marilyn Monroe, and Samuel L. Jackson.

