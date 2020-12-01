December Content Highlights: Mondo TV

Mondo TV carries animated and live-action titles in its roster.

MeteoHeroes (pictured) addresses issues like climate change through the amazing adventures of six children who transform into superheroes with power over the weather.

In Robot Trains 3, the Rail Watch team — trains that can become robots to defend Rail World and its natural energy sources — are finally ready to face the villainous Train X and his trio of mischievous sidekicks. When Train X takes control of the deadly dark energy, the mysterious Silver Rail Watch comes to the rescue and joins forces with the Rail Watch team.

Sissi the Young Empress Series 1 and 2 portrays the story of the charming young empress who captured the public imagination well beyond her Austrian homeland. There’s romance and mystery, but there’s also intrigue — and even magic when Sissi discovers an enchanted bracelet that leads to exciting adventures to help her many animal friends.

In Sissi the Young Empress 3, Sissi has just married Franz and moved in with him to Schönbrunn Palace, where they start their new life together as emperor and empress of Austria.

Invention Story follows Kit, a creative fox who comes up with amazing new inventions that impress most of the rabbit residents of Carrot Town. The series encourages its young audience to have a creative approach to problems as they find out more about science and how it works.

