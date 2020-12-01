December Content Highlights: MISTCO

MISTCO is an international brand management and content distribution agency with a strong content catalogue of dramas, movies, and more.

Drama series The Innocents (pictured) tells the story of Han’s family and the love between him and İnci, who has her own complicated relationships with family and friends.

The Great Seljuks: Guardians of Justice follows Melikşah as he ascends the throne upon his father’s death and receives news of his wife’s death on the same day. To preserve the balance of the state, he places his newborn son, Sencer, in the custody of Nizamülmülk. Sencer grows up without a father and, after many years, becomes the bodyguard of Sultan Melikşah, who does not know that his own son works for him.

Melek “A Mother’s Struggle” depicts a powerful woman who is willing to sacrifice everything for her children and will stop at nothing to protect them.

Drama series Golden Cage demonstrates that sometimes love is born out of revenge, as in the story of Zuluf and Kenan, who are the children of two rival families.

Hold My Hand portrays the love story between the well-educated girl Azra and the reckless Cenk, the heir of a wealthy family. The series chronicles a romantic and challenging story of a couple trapped between family and their love.

Find the complete listings here.