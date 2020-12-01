December Content Highlights: MADD Entertainment

MADD Entertainment‘s Turkish drama roster is headed by Abandoned, a series centered around the Ali Kaan Children’s Home. Mavi and her three best friends will figure out that life can be hard, but it doesn’t have to be impossible, so long as you stand by friends.

Drama series A Woman Scorned follows Asya after she discovers that her husband Volkan has been having an affair with Derin. Asya refuses to be a victim of her life and instead focuses on getting revenge on her husband and everyone else who betrayed her.

In Flames Of Fate (pictured), Cemre, Rüya, and Ciçek cross paths during a fire. They each have very different stories: Cemre, along with her little daughter, tries to escape the violent nightmare of a marriage she has fallen into; Rüya has never faced the bitter side of truth in her privileged life; and Çiçek is on the verge of losing her identity and her beauty while trying to start anew. Nothing will be the same once the flames calm down.

In Love Is In The Air, free-sprit Eda and corporate shark Serkan hate each other, but they pretend to be a couple so each can get what they want.

The Agency finds Dicle in an agency dreaming of becoming a filmmaker. As she struggles to exist in this glamorous world without losing her way, she learns that her estranged father is one of the industry sharks working in the same agency.

Find the complete listings here.