December Content Highlights: Kanal D International

Kanal D International, the global business arm of Kanal D, showcases a drama catalogue that includes A Mother’s Guilt, which tells the dramatic story of a mother who commits a crime for her child and the love that is tested by this guilt.

Medical drama Hekimoglu follows an acclaimed infectious diseases and nephrology physician. With his team of three young doctors, Hekimoğlu does whatever it takes to solve the most puzzling cases in his way.

New Life (pictured) portrays a chain of events in which two very different families cross paths. Captain Adem, who left the Special Forces, comes across a business opportunity. All Adem has to do is to protect Yasemin, the young wife of a powerful businessman. When Adem accepts the job, he and his family step into a completely different world.

Romance Next Door is a love story and also a story of friendship between four young people from different social classes and cultures. These four young people will not only fall in love but also build a strong friendship based on a “cheerful lie.”

Drama Meryem tells the tale of a love triangle between a woman who commits a crime for the man she loves, a prosecutor who will do everything for his career, and a man who searches for revenge.

Find the complete listings here.