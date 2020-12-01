December Content Highlights: Incendo

Incendo specializes in the production and international distribution of compelling television programming for the global market.

This season, the company is highlighting romantic comedy A Love Yarn (pictured). Sophie, the owner of a quaint New Zealand yarn shop, learns that her top supplier is stopping production. When U.S. auditor Samuel comes to town, she has two weeks to learn about yarn spinning and raise enough money to buy the mill. As time runs out, Sophie finds herself at a crossroads of business and romance.

In You May Kiss the Bridesmaid, NYC food influencer Scarlett’s life gets put on hold when she returns to her hometown for her sister’s wedding. After losing the wedding venue, she must work with her childhood flame Liam, now the owner of her family home and B&B, to pull things off at the last minute.

