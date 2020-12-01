December Content Highlights: GRB Studios

GRB Studios’ distribution team represents a catalogue that spans genres, including crime, automotive, food, travel, wildlife, and more.

Carlito’s Cooking Adventure combines lifestyle, adventure and creative cuisine instruction. The show’s bigger-than-life chef will dive 80 meters to spear 100-pound tuna and bring it back to create beautiful Asian-inspired cuisine.

In Family Pictures, participants share photos with historians who help to unearth rich personal stories that not only teach about ancestry and lineage, but expand our understanding of history, diversity, and common values.

Jim Gaffigan is in top form for his seventh comedy special, Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time. He continues to impress with his relatable takes on everyday life.

Next Action Star is a country-wide search for the next exciting male and female action stars! Each week the contestants participate in challenges to determine who stays and who goes home. The winners, chosen through competition and voting, will star in an action movie.

Docu-series Turquoise Fever (pictured) follows the Otteson family as they hunt for the most sought-after turquoise in the world.

Find the complete listings here.