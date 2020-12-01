December Content Highlights: Calinos Entertainment

Calinos Entertainment exports Turkish series and movies across the world. Its drama roster includes romantic drama Forbidden Fruit (pictured), a series that revolves around sisters Yildiz and Zeynep. Yildiz’s life is about to take a new turn when she meets Ender, who schemes to use Yildiz to get a divorce from her husband Halit. Meanwhile, Zeynep starts working at Halit’s partner’s firm and gets caught up in a life-altering chain of events.

Our Story follows Filiz and her family, which includes her five younger siblings and their alcoholic father. Filiz thinks that there is no place for love in her life until she meets the mysterious Baris, who will do anything to join her family. The six siblings will find themselves at a crossroads as their lives take them on a new roller-coaster each day.

Woman tells the survival story of Bahar, a young widow with two children. Abandoned by her mother, Hatice, when she was a child, Bahar later loses her grandparents and husband, too. When Hatice comes back into her life after 20 years, Bahar has to face her past.

Find the complete listings here.