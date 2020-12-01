December Content Highlights: Bomanbridge Media

Bomanbridge Media brings an array of quality programming to the international market.

At the helm of the company’s roster is Sweet Art With Janice Wong (In-Development) (pictured). Renowned artist and dessert queen Janice Wong takes viewers on a journey through Japan, creating immersive pieces of edible art inspired by the artists she meets, the art she sees, the stories she hears, and the places she explores.

Paul Goes To Hollywood follows Paul Hollywood as he indulges in three of his greatest passions — bikes, movies, and baking — on an epic trans-continental adventure. This part-travelogue, part-pilgrimage series explores the connection between films and food as Paul bikes his way to the ultimate movie mecca of the world: Hollywood.

Walking The Yangtze With Ash Dykes chronicles explorer Ash Dykes’ journey across the entire length of the Yangtze River. He will pass more than 6,437 kilometers of treacherous terrain, and encounter local people, wildlife, and the river itself.

In GAMERZ (Format / Finished Also Available), twelve talents move into the GAMERZ House where they will be tested daily in live broadcasts of matches and interactive challenges. No one is safe on their way towards the final objective where five lucky winners will be awarded a six-month professional contract!

My Stay-At-Home Diary shows kids around the world sharing their personal stories during the COVID-19 pandemic. Each episode follows a different child around the world, including kids in Japan, India, Israel, South Africa, and Germany, among other countries

