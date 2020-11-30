NATPE Miami Virtual Gets Two Thumbs Up

NATPE Miami’s virtual edition has received a vote of confidence from the Miami-based participants surveyed in the December Issue of VideoAge.

In lieu of face-to-face meetings during these COVID-19 times, virtual TV trade shows have become very important, and for that reason are multiplying like rabbits worldwide. And as if there weren’t enough virtual markets around already, some TV trade publications are now crowding the market with their own niche virtual trade shows.

We at VideoAge tend to ignore non-branded TV markets, choosing to instead focus on established trade events, and so, our December Issue, which just hit the distribution circuit, features previews of such proven trade shows as NATPE Miami and the Asia TV Forum. The issue also includes a review of the recently concluded American Film Market.

In effect, the December issue of VideoAge contains reports, analysis, predictions, and expectations for past, present, and future trade events.

In addition, the December issue of VideoAge reports on Netflix’s linear quest, confusion and anxiety in C-suites, politics in Hollywood, COVID security in airports, Hollywood investments in foreign studio facilities, and the fascinating story of Joe Wallach, the latest inductee into the VideoAge‘s Hall of Fame.