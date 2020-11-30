WarnerMedia And Canadian Academy Announce Writers Program

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television and WarnerMedia revealed the WarnerMedia x Canadian Academy Global Access Writers Program.

Organized by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television, in collaboration with Telefilm Canada, the writers program will focus on experienced Canadian writers from underrepresented backgrounds. WarnerMedia serves as a sponsor for the multi-year initiative.

Following the close of submissions, which will be December 18, 2020, a selection of eight to 12 participants will be announced. Over a nine-month period, the participants will have the opportunity to hone their creativity and gain deeper industry knowledge, as well as invaluable time with WarnerMedia executives and creatives. The inaugural class of the program will start in June 2021.

Deanna Cadette, executive director of WarnerMedia’s Global Access Programs-Canada, remarked, “We recognize that underrepresented writers in Canada have a broad spectrum of industry experience. With these initiatives we look forward to bringing together a variety of backgrounds and, along with our incredible partners at the Academy, aim to create space and opportunity for these individuals to step into their excellence.”