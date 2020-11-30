Up The Ladder: Calinos Entertainment

Calinos Entertainment named Robert Zara as new COO.

Zara most recently served as chief commercial officer at Demirören Media. In his career, he has held positions at Universal McCann and Dogan TV, among other companies.

Fırat Gülgen, Calinos Entertainment’s Founder and CEO, said, “We are very happy that Mr. Robert Zara has joined the Calinos family. All business operations of our media group companies will now be under his direction. I believe that he will continue his success in both advertising and publishing at Calinos. I wish him success.”

Zara added, “Having worked for different functions for both agency and broadcasters on local terms, working in Calinos Entertainment in worldwide functions will be an appealing challenge for me. Our aim, as always have been, is to take Calinos Entertainment to the next level in response to our clients changing needs.”