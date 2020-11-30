ProgramBuyer Highlights VideoAge On Its Media Feed

ProgramBuyer has gathered some of the most influential international TV trade publications for its new Media Feed page.

The media outlet hub allows ProgramBuyer users to access up-to-date industry news from around the world in one location. Featured publications include VideoAge International, with more to follow.

The Media Feed page is part of ProgramBuyer’s latest developments. In addition, the non-transactional screening site launched PB Alerts, a content discoverability feature that connects with the websites of distributors. Created by Scoutline.tv, the new feature uses algorithms to track new content as it is uploaded to distributor websites, with buyers receiving notifications of relevant new content.

ProgramBuyer also provides distributors with a new promotional tool. The Direct Marketing function allows distributors to market their content directly to buyers.

Roz Parker, co-founder of ProgramBuyer, commented, “Our ambition with ProgramBuyer has always been to grow the portal into an invaluable, industry-wide online resource. Each of these new developments, especially when added to the launch of our Market Releases page earlier this year and our work supporting virtual events ranging from SunnySide of the Doc to the upcoming World Congress of Science and Factual Producers, endorses that ambition while providing our users with a growing range of easy-to-use benefits and features – all in one place.”