Nippon TV Reveals New Scripted Format ‘A Girl of 35’

Nippon TV will launch its new scripted format, A Girl of 35, for the international marketplace.

Currently airing in Japan on Nippon TV, A Girl of 35 comes from the creators of I’m Mita, Your Housekeeper.The drama series tells the story of a young girl who has a freak accident and is left in an unconscious state. After 25 long years, she miraculous wakes up in her 35-year-old body with the mind of a 10-year-old. In a rush to accumulate two decades’ worth of experience, she enters middle school, high school, and blossoms into a beautiful woman.

Nippon TV will introduce the scripted format at ATF Online+.

Sayako Aoki, manager of International Business Development at Nippon TV, said, “We quickly realized that ATF was the perfect occasion in which to launch A Girl of 35, as our scripted formats have had much success in the Asian region. For example, our series Mother was very well adapted and received in China, South Korea and Thailand, and the adaptation of our format Abandoned won the Maya prize in Thailand. A Girl of 35 has a strong message of hope and realization of not taking everything in life for granted. It is certain to resonate now with audiences in Asia, as well as around the world, as viewers can sympathize with the story of this family while reflecting how we got to where we are right now.”