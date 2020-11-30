Gusto TV’s Food Content Heads To The Weather Channel’s Local Now Streaming Channel

Gusto Worldwide Media announced that Gusto TV launched as a live streaming channel on Local Now.

Operated by The Weather Channel and content partners, Local Now features real-time, localized information about current events, lifestyle news, weather, sports, business, and traffic. Gusto TV’s original content will join Local Now’s programming, and it will expand on the platform, including OTT and mobile apps, in the coming months.

Michael Senzon, senior vice president and general manager of Local Now, commented, “We’re thrilled to offer the vast array of culinary adventures that Local Now audiences crave through this partnership with Gusto TV. From shows that focuses on local, seasonal produce to international cooking competitions, I can’t think of a better partner to help expand our content focus.”

Chris Knight, CEO and president of Gusto Worldwide Media, added, “Food television cultivates community and culture – both of which we need so much more of these days. t’s about creating an emotional connection with our viewers; they invite us into their daily lives.”