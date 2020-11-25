Up The Ladder: Banijay

Banijay appointed Amparo Castellano (pictured) as the new managing director at Zeppelin, a Banijay Iberia company.

Reporting to Pilar Blasco, CEO of Banijay Iberia, she will be tasked with further building the business’ portfolio for local and global markets. She will be responsible for creating new international IP, such as The Bridge. She previously served as managing director of Entertainment at DLO/Magnolia, another company under Banijay Iberia. As part of Castellano’s move to Zeppelin, non-scripted series from DLO/Magnolia will join Zeppelin’s portfolio.

Pilar Blasco, CEO of Banijay Iberia, said, “Amparo is uniquely skilled in recognizing and creating original ideas and driving innovative productions. Her commitment to creativity, along with a flair for leadership and management make her ideally placed to oversee Zeppelin, a company with exceptional professional talent.”