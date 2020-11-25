TV France International Members Take Part In ATF Online+

TV France International confirmed that 31 of its members will be online for Asia TV Forum’s online international market, ATF Online+.

With the support of TVFI, the attending member companies will present their catalogues to more than 1,000 buyers from the Asia-Pacific region. Their flagship programs will also be available on ATF’s digital platform until February 28, 2021.

Asia TV Forum traditionally takes place in Singapore. This year’s online market will be held from December 1-4, 2020.

TV France International will also take part in a showcase titled “Globally Appealing, Quintessentially French,” which will feature TVFI’s Sarah Hemar. Additional panelists include ARTE France’s Lydia Kali, France TV Distribution’s Lucille Ract, Superights’ Pedro Citaristi, and Xilam Animation’s Céline Carenco.

Hemar, executive director of TV France International, commented, “Asia-Pacific is the third export zone for French programs in the world. If we look at China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, for instance, where sales have quadrupled over the past 10 years, it is a territory with continued growth and represents the third biggest world market for animation. South Korea and India are also countries where French excellence is in particular demand. For its part, Japan is a special territory for French documentaries. But our room for development remains high. Our significant presence at ATF is therefore an unmissable event in the calendar. And the organizer’s offer to give France a showcase is a very promising omen.”